Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Cambium Networks Co. (NASDAQ:CMBM) has received an average rating of “Buy” from the nine research firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $39.00.

CMBM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Northland Securities raised their price target on shares of Cambium Networks from $31.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cambium Networks in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cambium Networks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. Roth Capital raised their price objective on shares of Cambium Networks from $29.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cambium Networks from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $18.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Friday, February 19th.

In other Cambium Networks news, VP Vibhu Vivek sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.70, for a total value of $914,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 111,083 shares in the company, valued at $5,076,493.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Atul Bhatnagar sold 119,812 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.20, for a total transaction of $5,774,938.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 772,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,220,907.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 177,597 shares of company stock worth $8,550,605 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 78.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS bought a new stake in Cambium Networks during the fourth quarter worth $11,467,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Cambium Networks by 47.7% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 396,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,946,000 after buying an additional 128,070 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 268.1% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 269,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,767,000 after purchasing an additional 196,500 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charitable Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Cambium Networks in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $4,013,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP boosted its stake in shares of Cambium Networks by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Laurion Capital Management LP now owns 106,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,666,000 after purchasing an additional 3,435 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 12.09% of the company’s stock.

CMBM traded up $1.01 on Thursday, hitting $47.73. 5,529 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 300,361. The firm has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of 175.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.61. Cambium Networks has a twelve month low of $3.57 and a twelve month high of $53.86. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $44.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.69. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Cambium Networks (NASDAQ:CMBM) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 17th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $82.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.11 million. Cambium Networks had a net margin of 2.70% and a return on equity of 21.92%. On average, analysts predict that Cambium Networks will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Cambium Networks Company Profile

Cambium Networks Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wireless broadband networking infrastructure products and solutions for network operators. Its wireless fabric includes intelligent radios, smart antennas, radio frequency (RF) algorithms, wireless-aware switches, and network management software.

