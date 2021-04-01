InvestDigital (IDT) Price Hits $0.0097 on Top Exchanges

InvestDigital (CURRENCY:IDT) traded down 7.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One InvestDigital token can now be purchased for about $0.0097 or 0.00000017 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, InvestDigital has traded 87.8% higher against the dollar. InvestDigital has a market cap of $592,606.34 and $196,163.00 worth of InvestDigital was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get InvestDigital alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $29.81 or 0.00050943 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.55 or 0.00019737 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $373.56 or 0.00638454 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39.62 or 0.00067707 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001711 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001717 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0175 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000852 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.14 or 0.00025878 BTC.

InvestDigital Token Profile

InvestDigital is a token. InvestDigital’s total supply is 800,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 60,860,456 tokens. The official website for InvestDigital is investdigital.info

According to CryptoCompare, “InvestDigital implements the use of Ethereum blockchain as an asset management toolset and protocol. The ETH software gives the platform a high processing ability on smart contract and low latency data services. The InvestDigital ecosystem uses a unified InvestDigital Token or IDT, which safeguards the ecology while facilitating the flow of members in and out InvestDigital community. “

InvestDigital Token Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as InvestDigital directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade InvestDigital should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy InvestDigital using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “IDTUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for InvestDigital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for InvestDigital and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.