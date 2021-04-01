The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) Holdings Decreased by Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC cut its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 409,718 shares during the quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group accounts for about 2.9% of Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in The PNC Financial Services Group were worth $60,271,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in PNC. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 4,037 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $444,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP boosted its stake in The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 4,726 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares during the period. Delta Asset Management LLC TN grew its holdings in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Delta Asset Management LLC TN now owns 2,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank raised its position in shares of The PNC Financial Services Group by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,055 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 80.56% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get The PNC Financial Services Group alerts:

PNC has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on The PNC Financial Services Group from $135.00 to $161.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lifted their price objective on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $150.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $120.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, December 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of The PNC Financial Services Group from $157.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upgraded The PNC Financial Services Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $179.00 in a research report on Monday, January 11th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $155.65.

The PNC Financial Services Group stock traded up $0.52 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $175.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 41,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,032,933. The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $84.02 and a 12 month high of $184.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $74.60 billion, a PE ratio of 10.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.33 and a beta of 1.38. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $172.71 and its 200-day moving average price is $142.44.

The PNC Financial Services Group (NYSE:PNC) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $3.26 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.65 by $0.61. The PNC Financial Services Group had a net margin of 38.16% and a return on equity of 5.97%. The business had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.10 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.97 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. will post 6.09 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 5th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 19th were issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, January 15th. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The PNC Financial Services Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.39%.

In related news, EVP Guild Deborah sold 3,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $581,260.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 18,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,846,361.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Karen L. Larrimer sold 3,205 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.92, for a total value of $502,928.60. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 24,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,857,093.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,170 shares of company stock valued at $1,106,264 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

About The PNC Financial Services Group

The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc operates as a diversified financial services company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Corporate & Institutional Banking, and Asset Management Group. The Retail Banking segment offers brokerage, insurance, and investment and cash management services; checking, savings, and money market accounts; certificates of deposits; and lending products, which includes residential mortgages, home equity loans and lines of credit, auto loans, education loans, and personal and small business loans, and credit cards to consumer and small business customers through a network of branches, ATMs, call centers, and online and mobile banking channels.

Read More: Market Capitalization in the Stock Market



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PNC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The PNC Financial Services Group, Inc. (NYSE:PNC).

Receive News & Ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The PNC Financial Services Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.