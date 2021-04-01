CWA Asset Management Group LLC Increases Stake in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

CWA Asset Management Group LLC increased its position in 3M (NYSE:MMM) by 66.9% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 34,743 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 13,927 shares during the quarter. CWA Asset Management Group LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $6,073,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in MMM. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in 3M by 6.0% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,174,100 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $205,221,000 after buying an additional 66,839 shares in the last quarter. Elk River Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in 3M during the 4th quarter valued at about $3,137,000. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in 3M by 23.5% during the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 582,232 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $101,508,000 after buying an additional 110,936 shares in the last quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 222,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $38,858,000 after buying an additional 2,008 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Sense Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in 3M by 3.8% during the 4th quarter. Financial Sense Advisors Inc. now owns 29,598 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $5,173,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. 64.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MMM traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $192.73. 67,296 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,890,621. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54. 3M has a 1 year low of $131.01 and a 1 year high of $196.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.56, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.92. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $182.98 and its 200-day moving average price is $173.13.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The conglomerate reported $2.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.15 by $0.23. 3M had a return on equity of 44.77% and a net margin of 15.65%. The firm had revenue of $8.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 5.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that 3M will post 8.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 12th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 11th. This is a boost from 3M’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.47. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.07%. 3M’s payout ratio is 65.05%.

In related news, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 30,875 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $175.53, for a total value of $5,419,488.75. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 79,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,894,077.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MMM. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on 3M from $176.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup lifted their price target on 3M from $185.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Argus upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Bank of America downgraded 3M from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $170.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded 3M from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $196.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $182.42.

3M Company Profile

3M Company develops, manufactures, and markets various products worldwide. It operates through four business segments: Safety and Industrial, Transportation and Electronics, Health Care, and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers personal safety products, industrial adhesives and tapes, abrasives, closure and masking systems, electrical markets, automotive aftermarket, and roofing granules to industrial, electrical, and safety markets.

