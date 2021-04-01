Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $1.63 Million Investment in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. (NASDAQ:ORLY) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 3,600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,629,000. O’Reilly Automotive makes up approximately 1.2% of Orion Capital Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ORLY. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 141.6% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 185,831 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $33,796,000 after purchasing an additional 108,918 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its holdings in O’Reilly Automotive by 5.7% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 315,603 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $145,518,000 after purchasing an additional 16,947 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 6.7% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 555 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $256,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 3.6% in the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,308 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $603,000 after acquiring an additional 45 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 18.1% in the third quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 59,802 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $27,574,000 after acquiring an additional 9,150 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ORLY traded up $1.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $508.39. The stock had a trading volume of 6,548 shares, compared to its average volume of 650,295. The firm has a market cap of $35.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.66, a PEG ratio of 1.44 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $467.91 and a 200-day moving average price of $458.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.81, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.35. O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $283.59 and a 52 week high of $512.24.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The specialty retailer reported $5.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.13 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.79 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a return on equity of 373.35% and a net margin of 14.96%. The business’s revenue was up 13.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.25 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive, Inc. will post 23.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

O’Reilly Automotive announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, February 10th that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the specialty retailer to repurchase up to 3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other O’Reilly Automotive news, Director Thomas Hendrickson sold 350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $450.00, for a total value of $157,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Gregory L. Henslee sold 24,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $490.19, for a total value of $11,771,422.66. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 42,291 shares in the company, valued at $20,730,625.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 45,409 shares of company stock worth $22,254,747. Corporate insiders own 2.43% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on ORLY shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell started coverage on O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $493.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $510.00 to $560.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $535.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stephens raised their price objective on O’Reilly Automotive from $530.00 to $575.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive in a research note on Thursday. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $502.36.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts and maintenance items, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, temperature control, water pumps, antifreeze, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, lighting products, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, including floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

