Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SPSB) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 37,036 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,163,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. LexAurum Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 35,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,099,000 after purchasing an additional 357 shares during the period. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 9,985 shares of the company’s stock worth $314,000 after purchasing an additional 450 shares during the period. Gould Asset Management LLC CA lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Gould Asset Management LLC CA now owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.5% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SPSB traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $31.28. The stock had a trading volume of 33,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,655,099. SPDR Portfolio Short Term Corporate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $29.57 and a twelve month high of $31.44. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $31.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $31.36.

