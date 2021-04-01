Aristotle Capital Management LLC Makes New $2.75 Million Investment in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY)

Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 33,470 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $2,747,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 60,087 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,933,000 after buying an additional 616 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 8.2% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,767,217 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $391,197,000 after buying an additional 361,343 shares during the period. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 52.7% in the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 2,244 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 90,874 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,457,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its holdings in shares of Royal Bank of Canada by 15.8% in the fourth quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,547,816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $537,548,000 after buying an additional 892,816 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Royal Bank of Canada alerts:

RY stock traded up $0.15 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $92.36. The stock had a trading volume of 32,234 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,335,067. The company has a current ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. Royal Bank of Canada has a 1-year low of $56.84 and a 1-year high of $94.37. The company has a fifty day moving average of $89.13 and a 200 day moving average of $81.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.99.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The financial services provider reported $2.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.96. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 14.84% and a net margin of 18.78%. The company had revenue of $10.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.95 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 22nd will be given a $0.8576 dividend. This is a positive change from Royal Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.81. This represents a $3.43 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 21st. Royal Bank of Canada’s dividend payout ratio is presently 57.17%.

RY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Royal Bank of Canada from $16.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $92.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 5th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $125.00 target price on shares of Royal Bank of Canada in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Desjardins boosted their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $117.00 to $119.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 26th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Royal Bank of Canada from $120.00 to $119.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Royal Bank of Canada presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $118.86.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

Recommended Story: What is a front-end load?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY).

Receive News & Ratings for Royal Bank of Canada Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Royal Bank of Canada and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.