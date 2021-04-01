Retirement Group LLC Makes New Investment in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Retirement Group LLC purchased a new position in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 273 shares of the software maker’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Independence Bank of Kentucky acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 175.0% during the 4th quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 33 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares during the last quarter. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Shopify during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Shopify by 60.0% during the 4th quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 40 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 15 shares during the last quarter. 56.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. Roth Capital boosted their price objective on Shopify from $1,225.00 to $1,325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Shopify from $1,300.00 to $1,500.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. National Bank Financial upped their price target on Shopify from $1,400.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Shopify from $1,000.00 to $1,550.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Truist upped their price target on Shopify from $1,100.00 to $1,475.00 in a report on Thursday, February 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,282.09.

NYSE SHOP traded up $40.47 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $1,146.97. 44,840 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,417,217. The stock has a market cap of $139.83 billion, a PE ratio of 704.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 37.63 and a beta of 1.60. Shopify Inc. has a one year low of $334.55 and a one year high of $1,499.75. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $1,236.04 and a 200-day moving average of $1,112.42. The company has a current ratio of 17.87, a quick ratio of 17.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 17th. The software maker reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $1.02. The business had revenue of $977.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $906.82 million. Shopify had a return on equity of 2.35% and a net margin of 7.99%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Shopify Inc. will post 1.49 EPS for the current year.

Shopify Company Profile

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Australia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's platform provides merchants to run their business in various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

