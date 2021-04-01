496 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Bought by Retirement Group LLC

Retirement Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 496 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ISRG. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $1,064,000. MML Investors Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 31.3% during the third quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 5,290 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,753,000 after acquiring an additional 1,261 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 92.3% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 798 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $566,000 after acquiring an additional 383 shares in the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 24.8% during the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 3,063 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,173,000 after acquiring an additional 609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, J. W. Coons Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the third quarter worth $223,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

ISRG stock traded up $12.73 during trading on Thursday, reaching $751.67. 9,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 601,473. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a twelve month low of $450.00 and a twelve month high of $826.81. The company has a market capitalization of $88.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 86.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 0.98. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $740.07 and a 200-day simple moving average of $744.93.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.12 by $0.46. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.25 billion. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 12.08% and a net margin of 24.45%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.48 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on ISRG. Oppenheimer raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $365.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell began coverage on Intuitive Surgical in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $862.00 target price on the stock. Raymond James raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $800.00 to $865.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Intuitive Surgical from $825.00 to $840.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered Intuitive Surgical from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $780.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $745.28.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 11,020 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $762.14, for a total transaction of $8,398,782.80. Also, VP Robert Desantis sold 2,958 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $782.00, for a total value of $2,313,156.00. Insiders have sold 29,108 shares of company stock worth $22,162,955 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Intuitive Surgical Company Profile

Intuitive Surgical, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets da Vinci surgical systems, and related instruments and accessories in the United States and internationally. The company's da Vinci Surgical System include surgeon's consoles, patient-side carts, 3-D HD vision systems, skills simulators, da Vinci Xi integrated table motions, and Firefly fluorescence imaging products that enable surgeons to perform various surgical procedures, including gynecologic, urologic, general, cardiothoracic, and head and neck surgical procedures.

Recommended Story: What is a recession?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.