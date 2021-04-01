InTrack Investment Management Inc Takes Position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 9,557 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF comprises approximately 3.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in VOO. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 19.3% during the fourth quarter. Private Wealth Strategies L.L.C. now owns 12,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,322,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037 shares during the period. Sage Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 12.9% during the fourth quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 50,853 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,478,000 after acquiring an additional 5,827 shares during the period. Forte Capital LLC ADV increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 203.8% during the fourth quarter. Forte Capital LLC ADV now owns 3,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,205,000 after acquiring an additional 2,352 shares during the period. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 14,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,889,000 after acquiring an additional 1,815 shares during the period. Finally, Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd increased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Mandatum Life Insurance Co Ltd now owns 25,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,719,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the period.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded up $3.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $367.34. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 361,947 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,075,988. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $224.13 and a twelve month high of $366.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $358.41 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $336.75.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

