KCM Investment Advisors LLC Has $1.83 Million Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

KCM Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,181 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $1,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Clean Yield Group increased its holdings in Broadcom by 67.6% during the 4th quarter. Clean Yield Group now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. increased its stake in shares of Broadcom by 138.5% in the fourth quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 62 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Mcmillion Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC grew its holdings in Broadcom by 93.0% during the 4th quarter. Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC now owns 83 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Broadcom during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. 80.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Broadcom alerts:

Several analysts have recently commented on AVGO shares. Barclays increased their price target on shares of Broadcom from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on Broadcom from $475.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Cowen upped their price target on Broadcom from $415.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $470.00 to $540.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. Finally, Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $470.00 to $500.00 in a research report on Monday, March 8th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Broadcom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $469.15.

AVGO traded up $6.94 during trading on Thursday, reaching $470.60. The company had a trading volume of 16,853 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,235,515. The company has a market cap of $192.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.18, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.05. Broadcom Inc. has a 12 month low of $219.68 and a 12 month high of $495.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $469.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $419.74.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $6.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.56 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $6.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.61 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 12.39% and a return on equity of 35.23%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.25 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 23.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 22nd were issued a $3.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 19th. This represents a $14.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 78.05%.

In related news, Director Harry L. You sold 100 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.23, for a total transaction of $47,423.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Thomas H. Krause sold 16,827 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $478.61, for a total transaction of $8,053,570.47. Insiders have sold 27,997 shares of company stock valued at $13,241,645 over the last ninety days. 3.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies semiconductor infrastructure software solutions. It offers semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company's infrastructure software solutions enable customers to plan, develop, automate, manage, and secure applications across mainframe, distributed, mobile, and cloud platforms.

Featured Story: Trading Stocks – What are percentage gainers?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AVGO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO).

Receive News & Ratings for Broadcom Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Broadcom and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.