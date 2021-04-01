756 Shares in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 756 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $148,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Focused Wealth Management Inc bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Truvestments Capital LLC grew its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 378.6% in the fourth quarter. Truvestments Capital LLC now owns 134 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Signet Investment Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Oder Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.94% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares Russell 2000 ETF alerts:

IWM stock traded up $2.43 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $223.37. 887,597 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 31,680,027. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $223.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $200.79. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 52 week low of $102.60 and a 52 week high of $234.53.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Featured Article: Buyback

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.