Echo Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Echo Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 7,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $464,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in GIS. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills during the 4th quarter worth approximately $293,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in General Mills by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 7,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 420 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,227,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $41,000. Finally, M. Kulyk & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of General Mills in the fourth quarter worth $2,663,000. 73.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently commented on GIS shares. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of General Mills from $66.00 to $64.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $62.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $64.00 to $59.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of General Mills from $63.00 to $57.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $63.27.

Shares of NYSE:GIS traded down $0.73 on Thursday, hitting $60.59. The company had a trading volume of 130,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,960,725. General Mills, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.51 and a 1-year high of $66.14. The stock has a market cap of $36.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.57. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $57.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $59.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.02). General Mills had a net margin of 13.16% and a return on equity of 28.60%. The business had revenue of $4.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 8th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.37%. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.51%.

In related news, insider John R. Church sold 27,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.35, for a total value of $1,629,450.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 76,916 shares in the company, valued at $4,641,880.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Mark A. Pallot sold 1,574 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.49, for a total transaction of $98,359.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,760 shares in the company, valued at $859,862.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit snacks, nutrition bars, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, frozen and shelf-stable vegetables, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

