Purus Wealth Management LLC Invests $617,000 in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Purus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 2,026 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $617,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. ELM Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Northrop Grumman by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 103 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman in the fourth quarter worth approximately $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.65% of the company’s stock.

In related news, VP Lesley A. Kalan sold 1,560 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total value of $480,963.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,801,770.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP David T. Perry sold 5,552 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.72, for a total value of $1,664,045.44. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 7,414 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,222,124.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 14,286 shares of company stock valued at $4,294,598. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Susquehanna cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $350.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $377.00 to $353.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 29th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of Northrop Grumman from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the company from $386.00 to $331.00 in a report on Thursday, January 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $453.00 to $447.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $373.08.

Northrop Grumman stock traded up $0.86 on Thursday, hitting $324.50. 11,647 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,196,939. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36. The firm has a market cap of $54.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.08 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $303.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $305.99. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 1 year low of $282.88 and a 1 year high of $357.12.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The aerospace company reported $6.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.70 by $0.89. The firm had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.25 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 40.02% and a net margin of 6.94%. Northrop Grumman’s quarterly revenue was up 17.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $5.61 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 1st were given a $1.45 dividend. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 26th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 27.35%.

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems for strategic and tactical intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) missions; and long-range strike aircraft systems, tactical fighter aircrafts, and airborne battle management systems.

