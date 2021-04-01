nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

nCino (NASDAQ:NCNO) issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.03, MarketWatch Earnings reports.

Shares of NCNO traded up $2.56 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $69.28. 31,256 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,341,749. nCino has a 1-year low of $57.38 and a 1-year high of $103.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $70.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $74.92.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on NCNO shares. Barclays decreased their target price on shares of nCino from $92.00 to $75.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Robert W. Baird began coverage on shares of nCino in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on nCino from $92.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 10th. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on nCino from $100.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, KeyCorp lowered their price target on nCino from $90.00 to $80.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. nCino currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $86.63.

In related news, insider Sean Desmond sold 64,331 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total transaction of $4,505,099.93. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $875,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, major shareholder Salesforce.Com, Inc. sold 600 shares of nCino stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.00, for a total transaction of $43,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 831,723 shares of company stock valued at $61,053,767 in the last ninety days.

nCino Company Profile

nCino, Inc, a software- as- a- service company, provides cloud-based software applications for financial institutions in the United States and internationally. Its operating system offers customer relationship management, customer onboarding, account opening, loan origination, deposit accounts, workflow, credit analysis, enterprise content management, and instant reporting solutions.

