Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Monaker Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKGI) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 259,100 shares, an increase of 62.5% from the February 28th total of 159,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,050,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

NASDAQ:MKGI traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $3.50. 5,691 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,155,640. Monaker Group has a one year low of $0.70 and a one year high of $4.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $65.68 million, a PE ratio of -5.35 and a beta of 2.50. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.28 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $2.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Monaker Group (NASDAQ:MKGI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.18) by $0.02. Monaker Group had a negative net margin of 4,094.42% and a negative return on equity of 165.93%. The business had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MKGI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Monaker Group by 18.2% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 198,548 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 30,630 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in Monaker Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. 6.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Monaker Group

Monaker Group, Inc operates an online marketplace for the alternative lodging rental (ALR) market worldwide. The company offers ALR products and services to property owners and managers, travelers, and other travel/lodging distributors. It provides its products and services through NextTrip.com, NextTrip.biz, Maupintour.com, EXVG.com, TravelMagazine.com, and nexttripvacations.com.

