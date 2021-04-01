Liberum Capital Reaffirms Buy Rating for Harworth Group (LON:HWG)

Harworth Group (LON:HWG)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by equities researchers at Liberum Capital in a note issued to investors on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a GBX 145 ($1.89) target price on the stock. Liberum Capital’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.08% from the stock’s previous close.

Shares of Harworth Group stock traded down GBX 1.50 ($0.02) during trading hours on Thursday, hitting GBX 126 ($1.65). 32,167 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 315,591. Harworth Group has a 1 year low of GBX 85.20 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 132.18 ($1.73). The company has a current ratio of 3.89, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 17.37. The business has a 50-day moving average of GBX 122.01 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 105.77. The stock has a market capitalization of £406.41 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.75.

Get Harworth Group alerts:

In related news, insider Lynda Shillaw purchased 40,029 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of GBX 124 ($1.62) per share, for a total transaction of £49,635.96 ($64,849.70).

Harworth Group plc operates as a brownfield land developer and property regeneration company in the North of England and the Midlands. The company operates in two segments, Income Generation and Capital Growth. The Income Generation segment focuses on generating rental returns from the business space portfolio; rental returns and royalties from energy generation, environmental technologies, and the agricultural portfolio; and income generating streams from recycled aggregates and secondary coal products.

Read More: Trade Deficit

Receive News & Ratings for Harworth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harworth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.