Questor Technology (CVE:QST) Rating Increased to Market Perform at Raymond James

Questor Technology (CVE:QST) was upgraded by equities research analysts at Raymond James from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a C$1.85 price target on the stock, down from their previous price target of C$1.90. Raymond James’ price objective suggests a potential downside of 13.55% from the stock’s current price.

Separately, Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Questor Technology from C$2.50 to C$3.50 in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Questor Technology alerts:

QST traded up C$0.19 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$2.14. 152,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 104,979. The company has a market cap of C$58.58 million and a PE ratio of 527.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$2.38 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$2.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 10.21 and a quick ratio of 9.01. Questor Technology has a one year low of C$1.20 and a one year high of C$3.64.

Questor Technology Inc, an environmental clean technology company, designs, manufactures, and services waste gas combustion systems in Canada and internationally. The company sells, rents, and services waste gas incineration systems. It offers its solutions for various oil and gas projects, as well as for landfill biogas, syngas, waste engine exhaust, geothermal and solar, and cement plant waste heat.

Further Reading: What is a Special Dividend?

Receive News & Ratings for Questor Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Questor Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.