LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Down 22.6% in March

LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA) saw a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,510,000 shares, a decrease of 22.6% from the February 28th total of 1,950,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 629,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.4 days. Currently, 1.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

In related news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 1,473 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.89, for a total transaction of $183,962.97. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,716 shares in the company, valued at $713,871.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 1,406 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $136.67, for a total value of $192,158.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 59,108 shares of company stock valued at $7,912,493. 2.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 11,860 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,236,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 12,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,327,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 90.3% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of LPL Financial by 2.4% during the third quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,886 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. 95.68% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LPLA traded up $1.82 on Thursday, hitting $143.98. 5,191 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 662,209. LPL Financial has a 52 week low of $47.57 and a 52 week high of $147.69. The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $105.35. The company has a market cap of $11.50 billion, a PE ratio of 23.67 and a beta of 1.49.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.36 by $0.17. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 49.27% and a net margin of 8.50%. The company had revenue of $1.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.53 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that LPL Financial will post 6.27 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 15th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.69%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

LPLA has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $150.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Compass Point increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $85.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Barclays increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Citigroup increased their price objective on LPL Financial from $171.00 to $203.00 in a report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on LPL Financial from $110.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $124.86.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

