TOP (TOP) Price Hits $0.0045 on Top Exchanges

TOP (CURRENCY:TOP) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. In the last seven days, TOP has traded up 22.3% against the US dollar. TOP has a total market cap of $24.57 million and approximately $1.22 million worth of TOP was traded on exchanges in the last day. One TOP coin can now be purchased for about $0.0045 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TOP alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $30.17 or 0.00051310 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020037 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000375 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $378.93 or 0.00644389 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $39.94 or 0.00067926 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001704 BTC.

Holo (HOT) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0177 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Chiliz (CHZ) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00000853 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00025923 BTC.

About TOP

TOP (TOP) is a coin. It was first traded on March 21st, 2019. TOP’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 5,512,414,943 coins. TOP’s official Twitter account is @topnetwork_top . TOP’s official website is www.topnetwork.org . TOP’s official message board is www.topnetwork.org/blog

According to CryptoCompare, “TOP Network is a decentralized open communication network that provides cloud communication services on the blockchain. TOP offers secure, low-cost services such as messaging, calling, video, VPN, CDN, IoT data sharing and more.TOP Network is also a public blockchain platform designed to handle real-world businesses of any size or volume. Powered by innovations including three-layer network, two-layer sharding, two-layer lattice DAG and PBFT-DPoS*, TOP can process several hundred thousand transactions per second on the blockchain. The official TOP Network ticker is “TOP” and trades under that name on all the exchanges where it has been listed. The designation “TOPN” is for CryptoCompare.com only. “

TOP Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TOP directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TOP should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TOP using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TOP Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TOP and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.