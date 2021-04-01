Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Market Cap Hits $2.16 Billion

Theta Fuel (CURRENCY:TFUEL) traded down 0.3% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Theta Fuel has a market capitalization of $2.16 billion and $209.94 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Theta Fuel has traded up 2.9% against the US dollar. One Theta Fuel coin can currently be bought for $0.41 or 0.00000696 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Algorand (ALGO) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.32 or 0.00002251 BTC.

Elrond (EGLD) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $145.01 or 0.00246589 BTC.

Helium (HNT) traded up 17.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00020035 BTC.

Ardor (ARDR) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Kava.io (KAVA) traded 17.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.36 or 0.00012522 BTC.

Wanchain (WAN) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003019 BTC.

Energi (NRG) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $4.09 or 0.00006956 BTC.

Beefy.Finance (BIFI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,087.85 or 0.03550513 BTC.

Divi (DIVI) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0656 or 0.00000112 BTC.

Unifi Protocol DAO (UNFI) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $27.90 or 0.00047448 BTC.

Theta Fuel Coin Profile

Theta Fuel uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 5,269,870,400 coins. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is /r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org . Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e

According to CryptoCompare, “The Theta Network and protocol aim to solve various challenges the video streaming industry faces today. First, tokens on the Theta blockchain are used as an incentive to encourage individual users to share their redundant computing and bandwidth resources as caching or relay nodes for video streams. This improves the quality of stream delivery and solves the “last-mile” delivery problem, the main bottleneck for traditional content delivery pipelines, especially for high-resolution high bitrate 4k, and 8k. Second, with sufficient network density, the majority of viewers will pull streams from peering caching nodes, allowing video platforms to significantly reduce content delivery network (CDN) costs. More importantly, by introducing tokens as an end-user incentive mechanism the Theta Network allows video platforms to deepen viewer engagement, drive incremental revenues “

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

