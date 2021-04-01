The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) Expected to Post Earnings of -$1.18 Per Share

Equities analysts expect The Marcus Co. (NYSE:MCS) to report earnings per share of ($1.18) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Two analysts have provided estimates for The Marcus’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($1.29). The Marcus posted earnings per share of ($0.29) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 306.9%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, May 4th.

On average, analysts expect that The Marcus will report full-year earnings of ($2.37) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.80) to ($1.94). For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $0.11 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.07 to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for The Marcus.

The Marcus (NYSE:MCS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($1.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.18) by ($0.31). The business had revenue of $36.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.20 million. The Marcus had a negative return on equity of 13.36% and a negative net margin of 19.13%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MCS. Barrington Research lifted their price objective on The Marcus from $19.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut The Marcus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, B. Riley restated a “buy” rating and issued a $25.00 price target on shares of The Marcus in a research note on Sunday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.75.

Shares of NYSE MCS traded up $0.33 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $20.32. 7,917 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 694,147. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a current ratio of 0.42. The Marcus has a 52 week low of $6.84 and a 52 week high of $24.71. The company has a market cap of $636.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.88 and a beta of 1.93. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $20.12 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.74.

In other The Marcus news, Director David M. Baum sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.12, for a total transaction of $96,480.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,733 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $258,879.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Douglas A. Neis sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.29, for a total value of $582,250.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 51,523 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,970.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 58,369 shares of company stock valued at $1,287,106. 28.82% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 186,764 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,518,000 after acquiring an additional 8,808 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 1,055.8% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 272,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 249,088 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of The Marcus by 102.7% in the fourth quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 154,343 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,081,000 after acquiring an additional 78,185 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $2,368,000. Finally, Cannell Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of The Marcus in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. 61.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Marcus Company Profile

The Marcus Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates movie theatres, and hotels and resorts in the United States. As of March 17, 2020, it owned or operated 1,110 screens at 91 locations in 17 states under the Marcus Theatres, Movie Tavern by Marcus, and BistroPlex brands; and owned and managed 20 hotels, resorts, and other properties in eight states.

