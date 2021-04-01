PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) Shares Purchased by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,143,320 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,740 shares during the period. PayPal comprises approximately 0.7% of Principal Financial Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.35% of PayPal worth $970,366,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jennison Associates LLC lifted its stake in PayPal by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 13,229,817 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,098,423,000 after purchasing an additional 2,132,996 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of PayPal by 16.1% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,814,891 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,298,647,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362,423 shares during the period. SB Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the 3rd quarter worth about $248,534,000. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 110.7% in the 4th quarter. Nikko Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,824,281 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $427,247,000 after buying an additional 958,625 shares during the period. Finally, Steadfast Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of PayPal in the 4th quarter valued at about $188,218,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 81,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $45,820,853.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,350 shares of company stock valued at $64,563,418 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on PYPL. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on shares of PayPal in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Friday, February 12th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $125.00 target price on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Raymond James raised their target price on PayPal from $296.00 to $333.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, Moffett Nathanson upped their price target on shares of PayPal from $280.00 to $300.00 in a research report on Friday, January 15th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-five have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. PayPal presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $274.68.

Shares of NASDAQ PYPL traded up $4.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $247.21. 333,521 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,725,587. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.88 and a 1 year high of $309.14. The stock has a market capitalization of $289.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 91.64, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $259.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $225.77.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 EPS for the current year.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Hyperwallet, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

