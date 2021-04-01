JCIC Asset Management Inc. Buys 290 Shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) by 34.1% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,140 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Estée Lauder Companies were worth $303,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of EL. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter worth about $25,000. Concord Wealth Partners acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in The Estée Lauder Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in The Estée Lauder Companies by 366.7% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 88 shares during the period. 54.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, insider Cedric Prouve sold 22,439 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.05, for a total transaction of $6,643,065.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 255,929 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $75,767,780.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Irvine O. Hockaday, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.55, for a total transaction of $886,650.00. Insiders have sold a total of 2,114,149 shares of company stock valued at $597,578,500 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 13.95% of the company’s stock.

EL stock traded up $2.14 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $292.99. 17,132 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,498,642. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a current ratio of 1.85. The firm has a market cap of $106.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 177.50, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $288.33 and its 200 day simple moving average is $252.61. The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.16 and a 1-year high of $298.31.

The Estée Lauder Companies (NYSE:EL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported $2.61 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.69 by $0.92. The company had revenue of $4.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.49 billion. The Estée Lauder Companies had a net margin of 4.38% and a return on equity of 32.72%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. will post 5.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 26th were paid a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. The Estée Lauder Companies’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.46%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James downgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $312.00 to $331.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $239.00 to $258.00 in a research report on Monday, December 28th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $240.00 to $310.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price target on shares of The Estée Lauder Companies from $250.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $279.00.

The EstÃ©e Lauder Companies Inc manufactures and markets skin care, makeup, fragrance, and hair care products. The company offers a range of skin care products, including moisturizers, serums, cleansers, toners, body care, exfoliators, acne care and oil correctors, facial masks, cleansing devices, and sun care products; and makeup products, such as lipsticks, lip glosses, mascaras, foundations, eyeshadows, nail polishes, and powders, as well as compacts, brushes, and other makeup tools.

