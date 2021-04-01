Fulcrum Equity Management Makes New $2.39 Million Investment in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX)

Fulcrum Equity Management purchased a new position in Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 29,743 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,388,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Cognex by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 18,557,003 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,489,848,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165,024 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,068,826 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $968,944,000 after acquiring an additional 102,230 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,666,937 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $374,685,000 after acquiring an additional 207,492 shares during the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 38.3% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 2,310,036 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $185,461,000 after acquiring an additional 639,148 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,695,432 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $136,117,000 after acquiring an additional 12,132 shares during the last quarter. 91.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CGNX shares. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $85.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $75.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Cognex from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. HSBC upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $100.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Cognex currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $71.90.

In other news, EVP Carl Gerst sold 115,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.76, for a total value of $9,517,400.00. Also, Director Jerry A. Schneider sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.26, for a total transaction of $411,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $411,300. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 129,800 shares of company stock worth $10,781,888. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

CGNX traded up $1.81 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $84.80. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,067 shares, compared to its average volume of 858,839. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.60 and a beta of 1.64. Cognex Co. has a 1 year low of $40.08 and a 1 year high of $101.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $83.03 and its 200-day moving average is $76.66.

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $223.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.81 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Cognex Co. will post 0.94 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 26th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 25th. Cognex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 20.69%.

Cognex Company Profile

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacturing and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

