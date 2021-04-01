WC Walker & Associates Inc. Acquires Shares of 1,870 United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

WC Walker & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,870 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $300,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UPS. Achmea Investment Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 48,175 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,112,000 after buying an additional 2,161 shares during the last quarter. West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group raised its holdings in shares of United Parcel Service by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group now owns 3,333 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $561,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT increased its position in United Parcel Service by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Albion Financial Group UT now owns 40,878 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,884,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349 shares during the period. Finally, National Pension Service increased its position in United Parcel Service by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 873,437 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $147,087,000 after purchasing an additional 17,705 shares during the period. 55.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of UPS traded down $0.86 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $169.13. 80,564 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,702,022. The company has a market cap of $146.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.32, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 0.98. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $88.35 and a fifty-two week high of $178.01. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $162.66 and its 200 day moving average is $165.07.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $2.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.52. United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 161.20% and a net margin of 5.71%. The company had revenue of $24.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.85 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.11 EPS. United Parcel Service’s quarterly revenue was up 21.0% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Monday, February 22nd were given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This is an increase from United Parcel Service’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.01. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 19th. United Parcel Service’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.18%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on UPS. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on United Parcel Service from $201.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. TheStreet lowered United Parcel Service from an “a-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on United Parcel Service from $12.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Monday, February 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $180.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a $200.00 price objective on United Parcel Service and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.13.

In other news, Director Wayne M. Hewett bought 625 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $159.82 per share, for a total transaction of $99,887.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 868 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $138,723.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Laura J. Lane sold 2,375 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $157.93, for a total value of $375,083.75. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc provides letter and package delivery, transportation, logistics, and financial services. It operates through three segments: U.S. Domestic Package, International Package, and Supply Chain & Freight. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

