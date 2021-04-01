Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Receives $17.01 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) have received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twenty-six ratings firms that are covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have issued a hold recommendation, eleven have given a buy recommendation and two have issued a strong buy recommendation on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.01.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HAL shares. Cowen increased their price target on Halliburton from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Atlantic Securities raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, January 25th. Stephens raised Halliburton from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $25.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Tudor Pickering raised Halliburton from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Bank of America raised Halliburton from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 16th.

In related news, insider Myrtle L. Jones sold 4,449 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total transaction of $88,980.00. Also, EVP Eric Carre sold 2,350 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.68, for a total value of $48,598.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,584,257.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 12,261 shares of company stock valued at $265,935. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Halliburton by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 14,228 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $269,000 after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ boosted its stake in Halliburton by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 145,000 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $2,741,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Halliburton by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 27,470 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $519,000 after buying an additional 717 shares during the last quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 67.2% in the 4th quarter. Prestige Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,839 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barings LLC boosted its stake in Halliburton by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barings LLC now owns 22,238 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $268,000 after buying an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. 75.37% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of HAL stock traded up $0.09 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $21.55. The stock had a trading volume of 241,609 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,565,153. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a PE ratio of -4.34, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 2.81. Halliburton has a twelve month low of $6.03 and a twelve month high of $24.74. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $21.86 and its 200 day moving average is $17.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 18th. The oilfield services company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.03. Halliburton had a positive return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 26.60%. The firm had revenue of $3.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts predict that Halliburton will post 0.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 3rd were given a $0.045 dividend. This represents a $0.18 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.84%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 2nd. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.52%.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides a range of services and products to oil and natural gas companies worldwide. The company's Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services, including stimulation and sand control services; and cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, as well as provides casing equipment.

