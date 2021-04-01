Barclays Reaffirms Overweight Rating for BP (LON:BP)

BP (LON:BP)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by equities research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Digital Look reports. They presently have a GBX 4.75 ($0.06) price target on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Barclays‘s target price would indicate a potential downside of 98.39% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Berenberg Bank reissued a “hold” rating and set a GBX 280 ($3.66) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Monday, February 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of BP in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “hold” rating and a GBX 270 ($3.53) target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of BP from GBX 415 ($5.42) to GBX 440 ($5.75) and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.57) target price on shares of BP in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. BP currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of GBX 332.17 ($4.34).

LON BP traded down GBX 6.85 ($0.09) on Thursday, hitting GBX 294.65 ($3.85). 38,704,834 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,560,774. The firm has a market capitalization of £59.95 billion and a P/E ratio of -2.93. BP has a 52-week low of GBX 188.52 ($2.46) and a 52-week high of GBX 508.70 ($6.65). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 95.74, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 1.22. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 296.16 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 251.31.

In other news, insider Bernard Looney bought 120 shares of BP stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 10th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 260 ($3.40) per share, for a total transaction of £312 ($407.63). Insiders acquired 322 shares of company stock valued at $93,150 over the last quarter.

About BP

BP PLC engages in the energy business worldwide. It operates through three segments: Upstream, Downstream, and Rosneft. The Upstream segment is involved in the oil and natural gas exploration, and field development and production; midstream transportation, storage, and processing; and marketing and trading of liquefied natural gas (LNG), biogas, power, and natural gas liquids (NGLs).

