Roxgold’s (ROXG) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Raymond James

Roxgold (TSE:ROXG)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reissued by analysts at Raymond James in a research note issued on Thursday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a C$2.40 target price on the stock. Raymond James’ price objective would suggest a potential upside of 50.00% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of ROXG traded up C$0.05 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting C$1.60. 258,801 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 741,579. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$1.51 and its 200-day moving average is C$1.62. The stock has a market capitalization of C$599.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.13. Roxgold has a 1 year low of C$0.75 and a 1 year high of C$1.92.

Roxgold Company Profile

Roxgold Inc, a gold mining company, engages in the exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It holds interest in the Yaramoko gold project located in the HoundÃ© greenstone belt of Burkina Faso, West Africa; and 100% interest in the SÃ©guÃ©la gold project that includes 11 exploration permits situated in CÃ´te d'Ivoire.

