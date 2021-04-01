Gibson Energy’s (GEI) Hold Rating Reaffirmed at Tudor Pickering

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by investment analysts at Tudor Pickering in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. They currently have a C$22.00 price target on the stock. Tudor Pickering’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.45% from the stock’s previous close.

GEI has been the topic of a number of other reports. National Bank Financial reduced their price objective on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$22.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. CSFB set a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Gibson Energy and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$23.00 to C$24.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. Stifel Firstegy lowered shares of Gibson Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Gibson Energy from C$22.00 to C$23.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$23.94.

Gibson Energy stock traded down C$0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching C$22.10. The stock had a trading volume of 369,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 629,023. The company has a quick ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 228.39. Gibson Energy has a 52-week low of C$15.00 and a 52-week high of C$25.21. The firm has a market cap of C$3.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.88. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$21.83 and a 200 day moving average of C$21.30.

Gibson Energy (TSE:GEI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 22nd. The company reported C$0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.20 by C($0.12). The company had revenue of C$1.32 billion for the quarter. Equities research analysts predict that Gibson Energy will post 1.18 EPS for the current year.

About Gibson Energy

Gibson Energy Inc, a crude oil infrastructure company, engages in the gathering, storage, optimization, processing, and marketing of crude oil and refined products in North America. It operates through Infrastructure and Marketing segments. The Infrastructure segment operates a network of infrastructure assets that include oil terminals, rail loading and unloading facilities, gathering pipelines, and a crude oil processing facility, as well as procession, recovery, and disposal terminals.

