CIBC Boosts AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) Price Target to C$8.00

AGF Management (TSE:AGF.B) had its price target raised by investment analysts at CIBC from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, PriceTargets.com reports. The brokerage currently has a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. CIBC’s target price would suggest a potential upside of 8.55% from the company’s current price.

AGF.B has been the subject of a number of other reports. BMO Capital Markets increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.00 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “tender” rating in a research note on Monday, March 22nd. Scotiabank increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on AGF Management from C$7.50 to C$8.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. AGF Management currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of C$8.30.

Shares of AGF.B traded down C$0.12 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching C$7.37. The stock had a trading volume of 114,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,504. AGF Management has a 12 month low of C$2.78 and a 12 month high of C$7.82. The stock has a market capitalization of C$515.60 million and a PE ratio of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.43, a quick ratio of 1.65 and a current ratio of 1.66. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$7.14 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$6.23.

AGF Management Limited is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to public and corporate DB pension plans, endowments and foundations, sovereign wealth funds, corporate plans, insurance companies, and sub-advised mandates. Through its subsidiaries, it manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds along with separate client-focused equity, fixed income, and balanced portfolios.

