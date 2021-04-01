West Financial Advisors LLC Takes $29.71 Million Position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 629,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,705,000. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for about 10.5% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Wealth Architects LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 609,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,785,000 after purchasing an additional 15,212 shares during the last quarter. American Investment Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. American Investment Services Inc. now owns 163,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,728,000 after purchasing an additional 3,706 shares during the last quarter. First PREMIER Bank increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 11.1% during the 4th quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 48,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,268,000 after purchasing an additional 4,789 shares during the last quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Howland Capital Management LLC now owns 16,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $766,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avion Wealth increased its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 51.0% during the 4th quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 348,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,461,000 after purchasing an additional 117,752 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VEA stock traded up $0.39 on Thursday, hitting $49.50. 131,901 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,983,637. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a one year low of $31.59 and a one year high of $50.14. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $49.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $45.92.

