West Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

West Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,586 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $130,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Brick & Kyle Associates raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% in the third quarter. Brick & Kyle Associates now owns 52,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,279,000 after acquiring an additional 763 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Alliance raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.6% in the third quarter. Wealth Alliance now owns 21,155 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 1,845 shares in the last quarter. Prospector Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% during the third quarter. Prospector Partners LLC now owns 161,798 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,421,000 after purchasing an additional 6,250 shares in the last quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 10.3% during the third quarter. Wetherby Asset Management Inc. now owns 117,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,786,000 after purchasing an additional 11,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 19,347,857 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,604,905,000 after purchasing an additional 653,675 shares in the last quarter. 72.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MRK traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $77.22. 251,097 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 12,126,324. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.39 billion, a PE ratio of 17.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $75.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $79.33. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $71.71 and a 52-week high of $87.80.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $12.51 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.65 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 53.83% and a net margin of 24.33%. The business’s revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.16 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.37%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 50.10%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MRK. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Sunday, December 6th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.38.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health segments. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, diabetes, and women's health, as well as and vaccine products.

