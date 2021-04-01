Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) Shares Acquired by PFM Health Sciences LP

PFM Health Sciences LP increased its position in shares of Anthem, Inc. (NYSE:ANTM) by 58.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 164,238 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,783 shares during the period. Anthem makes up approximately 1.9% of PFM Health Sciences LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. PFM Health Sciences LP owned about 0.07% of Anthem worth $52,735,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. FMR LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,733,037 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,804,091,000 after purchasing an additional 244,712 shares in the last quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd raised its holdings in Anthem by 3.1% during the third quarter. Orbis Allan Gray Ltd now owns 3,469,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $931,999,000 after purchasing an additional 103,406 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.4% during the fourth quarter. Sanders Capital LLC now owns 3,450,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,190,490,000 after purchasing an additional 381,247 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Anthem by 27.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,526,510 shares of the company’s stock worth $811,237,000 after purchasing an additional 541,603 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its holdings in Anthem by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 2,406,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $772,708,000 after purchasing an additional 259,562 shares in the last quarter. 89.36% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Peter D. Haytaian sold 59,500 shares of Anthem stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $349.20, for a total transaction of $20,777,400.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 59,544 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,792,764.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ryan M. Schneider purchased 1,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $296.03 per share, for a total transaction of $503,251.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 2,921 shares in the company, valued at $864,703.63. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Cowen increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $330.00 to $360.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $379.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $305.00 to $402.00 in a report on Friday, January 15th. Truist raised shares of Anthem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $360.00 to $375.00 in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Argus increased their target price on shares of Anthem from $300.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $359.81.

Shares of ANTM stock traded down $1.98 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $356.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 18,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,402,295. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $325.57 and its 200-day simple moving average is $308.66. Anthem, Inc. has a 12-month low of $199.16 and a 12-month high of $379.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $87.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.00.

Anthem (NYSE:ANTM) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The company reported $2.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.52 by $0.02. Anthem had a net margin of 4.22% and a return on equity of 18.45%. The business had revenue of $31.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.83 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $3.88 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Anthem, Inc. will post 22.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 25th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. Anthem’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.25%.

About Anthem

Anthem, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as a health benefits company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, IngenioRx, and Other. The company offers a spectrum of network-based managed care health benefit plans to large and small groups, individuals, Medicaid, and Medicare markets.

