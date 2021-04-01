14,802 Shares in RH (NYSE:RH) Bought by Tabor Asset Management LP

Tabor Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of RH (NYSE:RH) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 14,802 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,624,000. RH makes up 5.9% of Tabor Asset Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Tabor Asset Management LP owned about 0.07% of RH at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its holdings in shares of RH by 30.4% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,515,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,125,788,000 after buying an additional 585,804 shares during the last quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP raised its holdings in shares of RH by 46.4% in the third quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 1,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,862,000 after buying an additional 382,775 shares during the last quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. raised its holdings in shares of RH by 108.0% in the fourth quarter. D1 Capital Partners L.P. now owns 1,133,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,197,000 after buying an additional 588,388 shares during the last quarter. Pelham Capital Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the fourth quarter valued at about $128,214,000. Finally, Woodson Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of RH in the third quarter valued at about $83,488,000.

RH has been the subject of a number of research reports. Loop Capital upped their target price on shares of RH from $520.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Cowen upped their target price on shares of RH from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of RH from $480.00 to $510.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 25th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of RH in a research note on Monday, March 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $560.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of RH from $525.00 to $575.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $508.22.

Shares of RH stock traded down $7.60 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $589.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,167. The business has a fifty day moving average of $496.03 and a 200-day moving average of $444.93. The stock has a market cap of $12.02 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.06 and a beta of 2.58. RH has a twelve month low of $84.61 and a twelve month high of $619.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59.

RH (NYSE:RH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The company reported $5.07 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.78 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $812.62 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $796.31 million. RH had a net margin of 7.78% and a return on equity of 354.62%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that RH will post 17.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RH, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a retailer in the home furnishings. It offers products in various categories, including furniture, lighting, textiles, bathware, dÃ©cor, outdoor and garden, and child and teen furnishings. The company provides its products through its retail galleries; and Source Books, a series of catalogs, as well as online through rh.com, restorationhardware.com, rhbabyandchild.com, rhteen.com, and rhmodern.com, as well as waterworks.com.

