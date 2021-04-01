Fort Baker Capital Management LP Buys Shares of 30,400 EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU)

Fort Baker Capital Management LP purchased a new position in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II (OTCMKTS:EDTXU) in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 30,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $314,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the 4th quarter worth $8,442,000. Basso Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II during the fourth quarter worth about $7,270,000. Sculptor Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth about $5,521,000. Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,612,000. Finally, Context Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II in the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,393,000.

Shares of OTCMKTS EDTXU traded down $0.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $10.00. The stock had a trading volume of 33,326 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,747. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $10.34 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.35. EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.72.

EdtechX Holdings Acquisition Corp. II intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company was founded in 2020 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

