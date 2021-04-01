Ruler Protocol (RULER) Tops 24-Hour Volume of $625,418.00

Ruler Protocol (CURRENCY:RULER) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. In the last week, Ruler Protocol has traded 43.7% higher against the dollar. Ruler Protocol has a total market cap of $1.43 million and approximately $625,418.00 worth of Ruler Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ruler Protocol coin can now be bought for $382.73 or 0.00650866 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $469.73 or 0.00798809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028460 BTC.

About Ruler Protocol

Ruler Protocol’s official Twitter account is @RulerProtocol

Buying and Selling Ruler Protocol

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ruler Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ruler Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Ruler Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

