GHOST Price Down 7.6% Over Last Week (GHOST)

GHOST (CURRENCY:GHOST) traded 11.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on April 1st. Over the last week, GHOST has traded down 7.6% against the dollar. One GHOST token can now be purchased for approximately $0.37 or 0.00000630 BTC on popular exchanges. GHOST has a total market capitalization of $5.64 million and $371,706.00 worth of GHOST was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001702 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $37.15 or 0.00063172 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00000965 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $192.88 or 0.00328009 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.20 or 0.00007135 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $469.73 or 0.00798809 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 12% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.75 or 0.00089707 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $28.09 or 0.00047763 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.74 or 0.00028460 BTC.

GHOST Token Profile

GHOST’s total supply is 15,244,086 tokens. The official website for GHOST is www.ghostbymcafee.com

Buying and Selling GHOST

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GHOST directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade GHOST should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy GHOST using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

