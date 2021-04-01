JCIC Asset Management Inc. Raises Stake in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in MSCI Inc. (NYSE:MSCI) by 91.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 278 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 133 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in MSCI were worth $124,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of MSCI. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in MSCI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $354,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 42.7% during the fourth quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 167 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group purchased a new stake in shares of MSCI during the fourth quarter worth approximately $206,000. Intellectus Partners LLC increased its position in shares of MSCI by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $444,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in MSCI by 21.2% in the 4th quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 51,338 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $22,924,000 after buying an additional 8,990 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.29% of the company’s stock.

In related news, COO Cd Baer Pettit sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $420.52, for a total value of $1,051,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 267,869 shares in the company, valued at approximately $112,644,271.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 2.94% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of MSCI stock traded up $14.10 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $433.38. The company had a trading volume of 6,383 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,600. MSCI Inc. has a twelve month low of $265.29 and a twelve month high of $455.81. The company has a market capitalization of $35.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.02 and a beta of 0.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $419.70 and its 200 day simple moving average is $401.83.

MSCI (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The technology company reported $1.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.98 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $443.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $434.64 million. MSCI had a net margin of 34.28% and a negative return on equity of 226.94%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.67 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that MSCI Inc. will post 7.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th were given a dividend of $0.78 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $3.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.72%. MSCI’s dividend payout ratio is currently 48.45%.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on MSCI shares. UBS Group upgraded MSCI from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $452.00 to $463.00 in a report on Monday, February 1st. Barclays increased their price target on MSCI from $360.00 to $490.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on MSCI in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $475.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on MSCI from $422.00 to $448.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $453.71.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through Index, Analytics, and All Other segments. The Index segment primarily provides indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including indexed product creation, such as ETFs, mutual funds, annuities, futures, options, structured products, over-the-counter derivatives; performance benchmarking; portfolio construction and rebalancing; and asset allocation, as well as licenses GICS and GICS Direct.

