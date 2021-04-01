Retirement Group LLC Invests $1.55 Million in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB)

Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGSB) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund bought 27,888 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,553,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. TCF National Bank increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. TCF National Bank now owns 16,278 shares of the company’s stock valued at $898,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the period. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 28.2% in the 4th quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares during the period. Financial Life Advisors increased its position in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 1.3% in the 4th quarter. Financial Life Advisors now owns 18,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 10.8% during the 4th quarter. Founders Financial Alliance LLC now owns 2,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Hunter Associates Investment Management LLC now owns 77,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,295,000 after purchasing an additional 265 shares in the last quarter.

NASDAQ IGSB traded down $0.06 on Thursday, reaching $54.62. 30,510 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,461,176. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.99. iShares 1-5 Year Investment Grade Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $51.78 and a 12 month high of $55.30.

