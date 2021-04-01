Orion Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE)

Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Expedia Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPE) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,700 shares of the online travel company’s stock, valued at approximately $225,000.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in Expedia Group by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 250 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in Expedia Group during the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Expedia Group by 46.4% during the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 470 shares of the online travel company’s stock worth $43,000 after acquiring an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on EXPE. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $125.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $105.00 to $167.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, March 1st. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $135.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Argus upgraded shares of Expedia Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $188.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Expedia Group from $115.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Expedia Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $143.00.

In related news, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 3,506 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $490,840.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 10,468 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,465,520. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CAO Lance A. Soliday sold 668 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.52, for a total transaction of $97,875.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 8,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,185,786.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of Expedia Group stock traded up $2.24 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $174.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 80,801 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,537,602. Expedia Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $46.15 and a 1-year high of $187.93. The business has a fifty day moving average of $165.00 and a 200 day moving average of $129.00. The company has a market capitalization of $25.08 billion, a PE ratio of -11.02 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84.

Expedia Group (NASDAQ:EXPE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The online travel company reported ($2.64) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.07) by ($0.57). Expedia Group had a negative return on equity of 21.33% and a negative net margin of 30.64%. The business had revenue of $920.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.24 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Expedia Group, Inc. will post -8.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Expedia Group

Expedia Group, Inc operates as an online travel company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Retail, B2B, and trivago segments. Its brand portfolio include Brand Expedia, a full-service online travel brand with localized websites; Hotels.com for marketing and distributing lodging accommodations; Vrbo, an online marketplace for the alternative accommodations; Orbitz, Travelocity, and CheapTickets travel websites; ebookers, an online EMEA travel agent for travelers an array of travel options; Hotwire, which offers travel booking services; CarRentals.com, an online car rental booking service; Classic Vacations, a luxury travel specialist; and Expedia Cruise, a provider of advice for travelers booking cruises.

