Orion Capital Management LLC Makes New $501,000 Investment in At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME)

Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of At Home Group Inc. (NYSE:HOME) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 32,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $501,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in HOME. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 12.6% during the fourth quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,277 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 477 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.9% during the fourth quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 14,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 685 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 3,825 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $59,000 after buying an additional 740 shares in the last quarter. JBF Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. JBF Capital Inc. now owns 17,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $263,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its holdings in shares of At Home Group by 4.2% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 32,323 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 1,290 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 81.98% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Clifford Sosin bought 200,000 shares of At Home Group stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 4th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $15.68 per share, with a total value of $3,136,000.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider Norman E. Mcleod sold 13,071 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.90, for a total transaction of $325,467.90. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,533 shares in the company, valued at $585,971.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 212,656 shares of company stock worth $5,716,472. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

HOME stock traded down $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $28.00. 28,077 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,145,174. The company has a market capitalization of $1.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.10, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 2.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.18 and a quick ratio of 0.20. At Home Group Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1.30 and a fifty-two week high of $34.42. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $27.09 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.52.

At Home Group (NYSE:HOME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The financial services provider reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $561.99 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $525.81 million. At Home Group had a negative net margin of 28.39% and a positive return on equity of 31.15%. At Home Group’s revenue was up 41.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that At Home Group Inc. will post 2.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on HOME shares. Loop Capital lifted their price target on shares of At Home Group from $20.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, March 25th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $25.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $23.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday. TheStreet upgraded shares of At Home Group from a “d” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt boosted their target price on shares of At Home Group from $28.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

At Home Group Inc operates home decor superstores in the United States. The company's stores offer home furnishings, including accent furniture, furniture, mirrors, patio cushions, rugs, and wall art; and accent dÃ©cor, such as artificial flowers and trees, bath, bedding, candles, garden and outdoor decor, holiday accessories, home organization, pillows, pottery, vases, and window treatments.

