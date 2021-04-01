GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.18 Billion

Wall Street brokerages expect GameStop Corp. (NYSE:GME) to announce sales of $1.18 billion for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for GameStop’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $1.28 billion and the lowest is $1.07 billion. GameStop posted sales of $1.02 billion during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 15.7%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 8th.

On average, analysts expect that GameStop will report full-year sales of $5.63 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $5.48 billion to $5.83 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report sales of $5.69 billion, with estimates ranging from $5.56 billion to $5.82 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover GameStop.

Get GameStop alerts:

GameStop (NYSE:GME) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 22nd. The company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). GameStop had a negative net margin of 5.32% and a negative return on equity of 33.58%. The business had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.27 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.3% on a year-over-year basis.

Several research analysts have issued reports on GME shares. Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of GameStop in a report on Thursday. Benchmark cut their price target on GameStop from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered GameStop from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $203.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, March 26th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on GameStop from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price objective on shares of GameStop in a report on Tuesday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $37.06.

Shares of GameStop stock traded up $2.86 on Monday, hitting $192.68. 189,146 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,405,059. GameStop has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $483.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a fifty day moving average of $138.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.93. The company has a market capitalization of $13.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.99 and a beta of 1.40.

In other news, Director Raul J. Fernandez sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.71, for a total value of $131,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 31,789 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,198,763.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GME. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of GameStop by 114.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,275,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,556,000 after acquiring an additional 2,279,996 shares in the last quarter. Senvest Management LLC lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Senvest Management LLC now owns 5,050,915 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,825,175 shares in the last quarter. Must Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the fourth quarter worth $18,429,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of GameStop during the third quarter worth $7,900,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of GameStop by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,217,335 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,656,000 after acquiring an additional 616,828 shares in the last quarter.

About GameStop

GameStop Corp. operates as a multichannel video game, consumer electronics, and collectibles retailer in the United States, Canada, Australia, and Europe. The company sells new and pre-owned video game platforms; accessories, including controllers, gaming headsets, virtual reality products, and memory cards; new and pre-owned video game software; and in-game digital currency, digital downloadable content, and full-game downloads, as well as network points cards, and prepaid digital and prepaid subscription cards.

Further Reading: Penny Stocks

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on GameStop (GME)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for GameStop Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GameStop and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.