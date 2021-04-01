UMA Financial Services Inc. Makes New $268,000 Investment in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

UMA Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 1,283 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $268,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.2% during the fourth quarter. Edmonds Duncan Registered Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,826 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 2,039 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares during the last quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 314.6% during the fourth quarter. Intercontinental Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,359 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 1,790 shares during the last quarter. Albion Financial Group UT purchased a new position in shares of The Boeing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, National Pension Service lifted its holdings in shares of The Boeing by 2.9% during the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 624,423 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $133,664,000 after purchasing an additional 17,778 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.41% of the company’s stock.

Get The Boeing alerts:

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $265.00 target price (up from $190.00) on shares of The Boeing in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $150.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Nord/LB lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Berenberg Bank set a $215.00 price objective on shares of The Boeing and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of The Boeing from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $215.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $228.32.

In other The Boeing news, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.80, for a total value of $1,004,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 49,846 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,009,076.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, EVP Timothy John Keating sold 21,737 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.15, for a total transaction of $4,394,134.55. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 101,817 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,582,306.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of BA traded down $0.72 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $254.00. 230,168 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,730,168. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $113.89 and a 52-week high of $278.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $232.72 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $202.24. The company has a market cap of $148.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -32.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 101.91 and a beta of 1.65.

The Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($15.25) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.78) by ($13.47). The company had revenue of $15.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.36 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.33) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that The Boeing Company will post -9.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About The Boeing

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

See Also: Technical Analysis of Stocks, How Can It Help

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA).

Receive News & Ratings for The Boeing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Boeing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.