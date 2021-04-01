Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 100.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 496 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $51,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 146.0% in the third quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,524,000 after acquiring an additional 12,100 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 3.1% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,175 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,689,000 after purchasing an additional 9,525 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 83.8% in the third quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 4,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $784,000 after purchasing an additional 2,068 shares during the last quarter. Truist Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.8% in the third quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 788,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $136,263,000 after purchasing an additional 36,094 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 7.9% in the third quarter. FSA Wealth Management LLC now owns 47,917 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,283,000 after purchasing an additional 3,504 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $104.11. The company had a trading volume of 40,790 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,000,947. The business’s 50-day moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day moving average is $100.02. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $57.00 and a 52 week high of $112.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

