Robinson Value Management Ltd. Invests $1.80 Million in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Robinson Value Management Ltd. acquired a new position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 59,481 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,795,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Hoover Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Key Financial Inc bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Flagship Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $31,000. Safeguard Investment Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Johnson Midwest Financial LLC bought a new position in Wells Fargo & Company during the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 67.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on WFC. Raymond James increased their price target on Wells Fargo & Company from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Monday, January 25th. TheStreet downgraded Wells Fargo & Company from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 24th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $25.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 21st. Finally, Barclays increased their price objective on Wells Fargo & Company from $33.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Wells Fargo & Company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.74.

Shares of NYSE:WFC traded up $0.39 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 344,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 36,639,781. The stock has a market capitalization of $163.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.59, a PEG ratio of 4.84 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $29.88. Wells Fargo & Company has a fifty-two week low of $20.76 and a fifty-two week high of $41.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 14th. The financial services provider reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $17.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a return on equity of 3.18% and a net margin of 3.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.93 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Wells Fargo & Company will post 0.48 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 9.13%.

About Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services to individuals, businesses, and institutions in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Community Banking, Wholesale Banking, and Wealth and Investment Management.

