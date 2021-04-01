American Express (NYSE:AXP) Shares Bought by Berman Capital Advisors LLC

Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in American Express (NYSE:AXP) by 39.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,283 shares of the payment services company’s stock after purchasing an additional 364 shares during the period. Berman Capital Advisors LLC’s holdings in American Express were worth $154,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Hexavest Inc. acquired a new position in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Accel Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Express in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, insider Anre D. Williams sold 59,352 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $145.88, for a total transaction of $8,658,269.76. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 85,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,475,949.36. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Douglas E. Buckminster sold 32,833 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $146.08, for a total value of $4,796,244.64. Following the sale, the insider now owns 111,247 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,250,961.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

AXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays upgraded American Express from an “equal weight” rating to a “positive” rating and boosted their price target for the company from $114.00 to $132.00 in a report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Express from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $148.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Moffett Nathanson began coverage on American Express in a research report on Monday, December 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on American Express from $136.00 to $128.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on American Express from $165.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. American Express has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.50.

NYSE:AXP traded up $2.02 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $143.46. 31,759 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,796,082. The firm has a market cap of $115.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.10, a P/E/G ratio of 3.27 and a beta of 1.36. American Express has a twelve month low of $72.61 and a twelve month high of $151.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $139.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $119.15.

American Express (NYSE:AXP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The payment services company reported $1.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.26 by $0.50. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.32 billion. American Express had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 8.84%. American Express’s quarterly revenue was down 17.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.03 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that American Express will post 4.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a special dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 10th. Investors of record on Friday, April 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a yield of 1.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. American Express’s payout ratio is 20.98%.

American Express Company Profile

American Express Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides charge and credit payment card products, and travel-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Global Consumer Services Group, Global Commercial Services, and Global Merchant and Network Services. Its products and services include payment and financing products; network services; accounts payable expense management products and services; and travel and lifestyle services.

