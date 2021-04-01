Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) Shares Purchased by WCM Investment Management LLC

WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Brunswick Co. (NYSE:BC) by 0.4% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 148,837 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 537 shares during the quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Brunswick were worth $11,347,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Brunswick by 2,114.8% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 598 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 571 shares during the period. Dimension Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 3rd quarter valued at about $64,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Brunswick during the 4th quarter valued at about $66,000. Globeflex Capital L P purchased a new position in shares of Brunswick in the third quarter worth about $72,000. Finally, CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new stake in shares of Brunswick during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Institutional investors own 95.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE BC traded up $1.42 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $96.79. The stock had a trading volume of 6,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 730,135. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $94.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $78.77. The company has a market capitalization of $7.55 billion, a PE ratio of 22.18 and a beta of 1.95. Brunswick Co. has a 1 year low of $25.61 and a 1 year high of $107.85.

Brunswick (NYSE:BC) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $979.35 million. Brunswick had a net margin of 8.40% and a return on equity of 27.10%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.82 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Brunswick Co. will post 4.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 23rd were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 22nd. Brunswick’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.94%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Brunswick from $72.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Brunswick from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. B. Riley raised their target price on Brunswick from $105.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 12th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on Brunswick from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Truist upped their price objective on Brunswick from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Brunswick currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.33.

In other news, VP Christopher F. Dekker sold 3,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.72, for a total value of $321,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Brunswick Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets recreation products worldwide. It operates through Propulsion; Parts & Accessories; and Boat segments. The Propulsion segment provides outboard, sterndrive, and inboard engines for independent boat builders and governments through marine dealers and distributors, specialty marine retailers, and marine service centers; and propulsion-related controls, rigging, and propellers to original equipment manufacturers and aftermarket retailers, distributors, and distribution businesses.

