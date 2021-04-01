JCIC Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

JCIC Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) by 41.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 554 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 388 shares during the period. JCIC Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $61,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNI. UBS Oconnor LLC purchased a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,324,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,080,755 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $448,270,000 after acquiring an additional 324,463 shares during the period. Bradley Mark J. acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,359,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 49.0% during the 4th quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 10,902 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,198,000 after acquiring an additional 3,587 shares during the period. Finally, Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its stake in Canadian National Railway by 1,248.1% during the 4th quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 1,000,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $109,843,000 after acquiring an additional 925,820 shares during the period. 54.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Raymond James upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 11th. Barclays upgraded shares of Canadian National Railway from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Canadian National Railway from $142.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 26th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a research note on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seventeen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $119.10.

CNI stock traded up $1.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $117.02. 30,084 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,864. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $83.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.40, a PEG ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 0.83. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $112.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $109.17. Canadian National Railway has a 12-month low of $72.77 and a 12-month high of $119.35.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI) (TSE:CNR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.43 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.64 billion. Canadian National Railway had a net margin of 24.90% and a return on equity of 19.55%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.25 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 4.1 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th were given a dividend of $0.4803 per share. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 9th. This is a boost from Canadian National Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. Canadian National Railway’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.00%.

Canadian National Railway Company Profile

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail and related transportation business. Its portfolio of goods includes petroleum and chemicals, grain and fertilizers, coal, metals and minerals, forest products, intermodal, and automotive products serving exporters, importers, retailers, farmers, and manufacturers.

