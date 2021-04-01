Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC Has $25.91 Million Stock Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY)

Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) by 99.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 417 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 316,230 shares during the period. Fort Pitt Capital Group LLC’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $25,914,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of BMY. Retirement Group LLC bought a new stake in Bristol-Myers Squibb in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Perennial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Founders Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Finally, Alpha DNA Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. 72.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

BMY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 15th. TheStreet cut Bristol-Myers Squibb from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Bristol-Myers Squibb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.07.

BMY stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $63.14. The stock had a trading volume of 335,492 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,877,881. The firm has a market cap of $141.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -573.86, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.67. Bristol-Myers Squibb has a twelve month low of $53.20 and a twelve month high of $67.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $61.35 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $66.53.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.04. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a negative net margin of 0.11% and a positive return on equity of 27.48%. The company had revenue of $11.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.74 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s revenue was up 39.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Bristol-Myers Squibb will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 1st will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 31st. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.79%.

In related news, CEO Giovanni Caforio sold 25,000 shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb stock in a transaction on Monday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.20, for a total transaction of $1,555,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 528,980 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $32,902,556. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, and markets biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers products in hematology, oncology, cardiovascular, and immunology therapeutic classes. Its products include Revlimid, an oral immunomodulatory drug for the treatment of multiple myeloma; Opdivo for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor indicated for the reduction in risk of stroke/systemic embolism in NVAF, and for the treatment of DVT/PE; and Orencia for adult patients with active RA and psoriatic arthritis, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in pediatric patients with active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

